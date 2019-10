TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to call of a fire and heavy smoke around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

It started under the Kansas Avenue bridge, near the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Fire officials said it was a campfire set by people staying under the bridge. No damage was reported.

A campfire in December 2018 caused $730,000 worth of damage to the bridge.