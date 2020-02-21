Emergency crews respond to rollover accident

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic early Friday morning near Grantville.

The rollover accident is reported in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 24 just west of Detlor Road. According to Shawnee County dispatchers, Jefferson County Sheriffs’ officers and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working on the accident. Motorists are advised to slow down in that area. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it develops.