TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency response teams are responding to a water rescue in the Oakland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Crews received a call around 1:45 p.m. of two people being swept away by a current on the south side bank of the river.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and witnessed two people being rescued successfully. This is a developing story and and will be updated this story as more information becomes available.