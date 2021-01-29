At least 1 hospitalized in crash near Topeka

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding Friday to a crash in Tecumseh that sent one person to the hospital.

Two cars were involved with four people total in the crash. All four suffered at least minor injuries with at least one person going to the hospital, according to Shawnee County deputies at the scene.

The call for a multi-vehicle crash on Southeast 29th Street and Shawnee Heights Road originally reported injuries, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. An ambulance, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies are at the scene.

This is a developing story.