SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A structure fire north of Topeka has shut down a portion of a road, the Shawnee County Sheriff said Friday.

The residents inside the house were able to get out safely.



NW Rochester Rd. between 37th and 39th is currently closed to traffic due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area. — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) October 30, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the northbound lane of Northwest Rochester Road between 37th and 39th Streets, which is currently closed. This is a developing story.