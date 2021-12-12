Emergency crews work to put out early morning fire in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working to put out a large fire in Emporia Sunday morning.

The fire can be seen from KSNT’s Emporia Weather Camera.

Lyon County Emergency Communications says the following locations are closed to through traffic:

  1. 13th Ave & Center Street North & South Bound
  2. 15th Ave & Center Street North & South Bound
  3. 13th Ave & Merchant Street North & South Bound
  4. 15th Ave & Merchant Street South Bound

According to dispatchers, all officials are on scene and no other information about the fire is available.

This is a developing story that KSNT will continue to update as more information is available.

