Emergency crews working fire at Manhattan Hampton Inn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at the Hampton Inn in Manhattan that caused part of the third floor to collapse.

A spokesperson with the fire department said people were inside when the fire started and firefighters rescued one person from the second floor when they got there. So far, no injuries were reported.

KSNT Photo/Dan Garrett

KSNT Photo/Dan Garrett

The Riley County Police Department is urging people to avoid the area of East Poyntz Avenue and Frontage Road as crews work to put out the fire.

The spokesperson said construction on the roof may have been related to the fire. Investigators don’t have a damage estimate at this time.

This is a developing story.