TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working Monday morning on an apartment building fire in south Topeka.

The fire started in the third floor of the apartments at 3700 SW Park South Ct., according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Firefighters at the scene said smoke rolled out of an apartment when they showed up. A man was standing on the balcony, but they were able to get him down safely.

A medical team checked the man from the balcony for injuries in an ambulance at the scene.