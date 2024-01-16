TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials have issued a local disaster emergency declaration for the next seven days.

This declaration is being issued in response to severe winter weather being experienced across the county. It is necessary to activate the Shawnee County Emergency Operations Plan to help counter the negative impacts to local critical infrastructure in the county and Topeka.

The declaration is the first step towards getting additional help to support local efforts and lifesaving capabilities, according to Shawnee County. It is also being done to help protect property and public health and safety.

The Shawnee County Emergency Operations Plan will guide the response and recovery aspects necessary to distribute property aid and assistance. You can read through the full order in the document below:

