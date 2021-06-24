Emergency management preparing for severe weather during weekend events

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the chance of severe weather possibly impacting plans at Thunder Over the Heartland airshow and the Kicker Country Stampede, Shawnee County Emergency Management is working hard to keep you safe.

If a storm comes in while you’re enjoying the shows, you’ll want the latest information. Just text “AIRSHOW21” or “STAMPEDE21” to 888777 to be alerted in case a shelter in place is ordered. If that’s the case, you’ll need to get to your car. If you use a ride share service to get to the events this weekend, these texts will give directions on where to go. Along with weather, the texts serve other emergency purposes as well.

“It’s not just weather information. If we have lost children, or for some other hazard that we need people to move, that will get the message out along with loudspeakers,” said Dusty Nichols with the Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Another way to stay up to date on weather alerts is by downloading our KSNT Storm Track Weather app and our KSNT News app.