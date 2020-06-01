Emergency Management says to prepare for hot weather, not just severe storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders are reminding the public to be ready for all kinds of severe weather.

Errin Mahan with the county’s Emergency Management said people need to look out for hot weather too, not just storms.

Mahan said temperatures are increasing, along with humidity and that a few things can help prepare you for excessive heat.

“If you do go outside or plan to spend any time outside, make sure that you’re staying hydrated, plenty of water. And then of course sunscreen and other preparedness items that you may need.” Mahan said.

He said to also make sure you have items like this on hand if you plan to take a road trip.