MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Friday that a bridge in Manhattan will be closed to repair or replace damaged girders.

On Monday, Oct. 30, the 56th Avenue bridge over K-18 will be closed to begin emergency repairs, according to KDOT. Bridges Inc., of Newton is the primary contractor on the project expected to cost $640,000. The project is expected to be finished by late January 2024.

Westbound K-18 will be detoured to the 56th Avenue offramp back onto K-18. Eastbound traffic will be unaffected. The on and offramps for K-18 will open south of the bridge. Traffic will be reduced to 30 mph, according to the announcement.

Manhattan Regional Airport traffic coming from the west can use the K-114 exit and Skyway Drive. Traffic coming from the east can use the Scenic Drive exit and Skyway Drive, according to the announcement.

Depending on weather conditions, this phase of the project is expected to be finished in late December. Once the phase is completed, K-18 will reopen and 56th Avenue will be partially open, according to KDOT.