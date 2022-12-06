MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare.

The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. The following was posted by the City to describe the closures:

The outside right turn lane from northbound Tuttle Creek Boulevard onto U.S. 24 will be closed through the Discount Tire entrance. (The right turn lane into ALDI will remain open, however.)

The outside left turn lane from southbound Tuttle Creek Blvd. onto U.S. 24 also will be closed.

The outside eastbound lane exiting Manhattan Town Center will be right turn only for the duration of this repair.

These closures will remain in place until further notice, according to the City. Westbound traffic on U.S. 24 will not be impacted by these closures. More updates will be released once the repairs near completion, according to the City.