Emergency responders host 6th annual candy filled event in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local first responders hosted the annual “Trunk or Treat” event in Hummer Sports Park Sunday.

The Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriffs, Topeka Fire, Kansas Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were among the joined forces.

Due to COVID-19, this year and last year’s Trick or Treating was done in drive-thru fashion.

The event aims to provide a safe Halloween environment for families, in addition to connecting the community with local first responders.

“Often times we’re responding to calls for service, and that can be not always the happiest times, so this is a fun way to outreach the community in a really positive way,” said Gretchen Spiker, public information officer with TPD.