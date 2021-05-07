Emergency siren down in Vassar, officials working to replace it ahead of severe weather

VASSAR (KSNT) – An emergency siren test failed this week in Vassar and emergency management is working to get a new one in place ahead of potentially severe weather.

Gerald Banister lives in Vassar, right next to the siren off Croco Road.

“Pretty important, it’s nice to have you know,” Banister said.

He lets the Osage County Sheriff’s Office know if the sirens are working when they’re tested twice a month.

For Banister, it’s a siren that’s helped him in severe weather in the past.

“We’ve had tornados over the lake and stuff and trying to come down. Yes, they’ve went off,” Banister said.

The Undersheriff for the department, Scott Brenner, said their siren system is more than 30 years old and failed to go off this week because it’s outdated.

He said they’re already working with local commissioners to get the siren replaced as fast as possible.

“They’re also in agreeance that this is something that needs to be done for the protection of the visitors and citizens of Osage County,” Brenner said.

There is one other siren about five miles east of the one in Vassar, but not everyone can hear that one, which is a concern for people like Banister.

“They’re handy and they’re a good warning to let you take cover or whatever’s necessary,” Banister said.

Stay weather aware by downloading our KSNT StormTrack Weather app where we’ll send you alerts for severe weather.