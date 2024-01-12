MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – County leadership has declared a snow emergency for Morris County as another round of winter weather hits Kansas.

This emergency declaration started at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, according to a press release from the Board of County Commissioners. Board Chairman Jim Barber is declaring an emergency for Morris County due to extremely low temperatures, high winds and drifting snow.

This has made traveling hazardous for locals, according to the county. Local residents are urged to stay at home if possible.

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor said in her latest weather report that dangerous wind chills should be expected throughout northeast Kansas for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to drop to well below 0 with the wind chill into this weekend.

