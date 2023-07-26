TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 40-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were taken to an area hospital after failing to yield and crashing into a Topeka Police patrol car Tuesday evening on Washburn Avenue.

At 11:30 p.m., the 34-year-old woman was driving a 2011 Ford Edge south on Washburn Avenue. A 31-year-old man was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car with its lights activated, attempting to stop a wrong-way driver, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The 34-year-old woman failed to yield and crashed into the side of the patrol car. The Ford Edge came to rest in the road on 12th Street. The patrol car came to rest in the southeast ditch, according to KHP crash logs.

The driver and occupant of the 2011 Ford Edge were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the patrol car had no apparent injuries, crash logs stated.

Both occupants of the Ford Edge and the driver of the patrol car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, KHP stated.