TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rescuers responded Monday afternoon to the Kansas River to “help citizens on a sandbar,” emergency workers said.

The situation was reported near the state park boat ramp, located west of the governor’s mansion. The park is accessed from Sixth Street, near Wanamaker.

Kansas River Kaw River State Park boat ramp

This is a developing story. KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.