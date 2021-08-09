Emhoff and Cardona visit Topeka today

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are in Topeka Monday.

Both will tour a back-to-school vaccination clinic at Topeka High School.



Mr. Emhoff and Secretary Cardona will also participate in a listening session with high school and college students who have been helping their community through the pandemic, including leading outreach efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Those taking part in the listening session include:

Ryleigh Atkinson McLaury (recent Topeka High School graduate)

DeAndre Hicks (Topeka High School student)

Kelm Lear (Recent Topeka High School Graduate)

Marissa Wagner (Washburn University Student)

From August 7- August 15, the Health and Human Services “We Can Do This” campaign and Made to Save are launching a Back to School Vaccination Week of Action to encourage vaccinations for young people and support parents and schools as they get kids back to safe, in-person learning.

According to White House information, as of the end of July, only 42% of Americans age 12-17 years and 53% of Americans age 18-24 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.



