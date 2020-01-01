Employees at Junction City McDonald’s hoping to move forward after coffee cup incident

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Cops and Sheriff’s deputies are showing their support for a local mcdonalds at the center of a coffee cup hoax.

From threats against employees to people refusing to eat at the restaurant again, this is just some of the fallout the McDonald’s on Washington Street in Junction City has dealt with since the accusation hit social media on Saturday.

After the Herington police chief announced that one of his officers lied about the incident in which he accused an employee of writing an insult on his coffee cup, McDonald’s cleared its name.

On Tuesday, it was back to business as usual, with the exception of some special guests.

They were joined by Geary County sheriff’s deputies and Junction City police officers for breakfast and coffee.

While the past few days have been challenging, a representative for McDonald’s said the staff has handled it extremely well.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of folks as my employees,” said McDonald’s Spokeswoman Lenor Brazzi. “They’re just awesome. So, yes, they’ve been stellar through this whole entire process and we’re just getting back to taking care of our customers.”

Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson said even though it wasn’t an officer from his agency or JCPD, it was important for them to show support for the McDonald’s employees after all they’ve been through.