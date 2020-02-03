Employees get late start after Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people in Topeka kicked off their victory Monday with a late start at work.

Go Topeka called its employees on Sunday evening and told them not to come in until 10 a.m. on Monday.

The business says many of their employees celebrated in Kansas City and didn’t get home until late Sunday night.

“For us to get a late start and just kind of be able to relax and celebrate the victory is great. Very appreciated,” Trisha Wodke, a Go Topeka employee, said.

The VP of Marketing, Bob Ross, says the late start allowed employees to recoup and start their week on the right foot.

“Sleep in, party and enjoy this experience because it’s been 50 years coming and it’s a time to celebrate for the entire Kansas City region,” Ross said.

He goes on to say he’ll accommodate staff members who want to attend the big parade in Kansas City on Wednesday.