TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the final night of Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week, 27 news reached out to local businesses to see how successful the initiative was in drawing people to the area.

The event lasted 10 days, bringing new menu options and special discounts to some restaurants in the downtown Topeka area.

More than a dozen downtown businesses participated, including the Pennant, White Linen, and Iron Rail to name a few.

It’s all a part of an effort to highlight some of the best Topeka has to offer, and encourage more people to check out the options around downtown.

For the Pennant, Restaurant Week is an opportunity to showcase new ideas and be more creative with the menu options, trying out new flavors and welcoming the community back to downtown as the pandemic winds down.

“As people are coming back into work, working from the office instead of from home it’s really exciting to see people coming back and enjoying themselves downtown for lunch or for dinner, and coming out with their families afterwards,” Pennant Service Manager Dalton Hane said.

Hane told 27 they’re looking forward to including more restaurants next year.