Employees who refuse to go back to work may not qualify for unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As Kansas businesses begin to reopen, some workers will be asked to return to their jobs. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, people who are offered their job back but refuse may not qualify for unemployment benefits anymore.

The department said decisions about whether someone is disqualified for unemployment money if they refuse to return to work will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Although there are some reasons the department considers valid for people to not go back to work, where they can still get benefits.

If someone refuses to go back to work because they or someone they live with is “high-risk” for coronavirus, they could still be eligible.

Another reason could be that the job offered isn’t “suitable.” Examples of that include it being different from the job they had before, or if they didn’t have the skills to do it.

Or if the person has “good cause” to turn the job down they could still be eligible. That means there’s a common sense reason the person gives for saying no, as determined by someone at the Kansas Department of Labor.

You can find their full policy on refusal to work below: