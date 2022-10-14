EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week.

Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, and permanent ones for the animals already in their care. Achille said the humane society will be offering all current animals for $25 this weekend.

Achille said now is the time to highlight the necessity of spaying and neutering your pets.

“Ten months ago there were only 10 cats in the Emporia home,” Achille said. “I want us to take this seriously.”

Achille said she received a call from the Emporia Police Department about, “a unique situation.” She said the shelter has never seen an intake this large before. In fact, she pointed out that one year ago to the day, the shelter received a call about 15 German Shepherds that had to be removed from a home. Achille said she was thankful to be able to work with the owner during the removal.

The kittens, all 7-months-old to 3-months-old, are being kept outside because many are suffering from an infestation of fleas.

“They tried their best to care for the cats,” Achille said.

When they are ready to adopt they will be socialized, she said. The shelter is working with their K-State partners to provide for the cats, even scheduling an additional day for surgery.

For now, however, the shelter is asking for help from the community. They are asking for donations of horse bedding pellets, bath towels, litter, paper towels and sensitive dishwashing liquid.