Emporia based Dynamic Discs sales soaring during pandemic

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many businesses have been struggling through the pandemic, but Dynamic Discs in Emporia is going strong.

The store off Commercial Street had to briefly shut down early on in the coronavirus pandemic. The site however remained open and available for shipping. Throughout the past year, they’ve seen their sales increase by more than 100%.

With this ever-growing need for disc golf gear, the store has found a need to expand the warehouse to keep up with the social distancing sport.

“People are experiencing the outdoors and they’re wanting to be active,” Jeremy Rusco said, owner and founder of Dynamic Discs. “They realize that disc golf can be social distancing, it can be just a great thing to do. People are able to spend time with their family, they’re able to spend time with friends, and they’re able to enjoy the outside environment.”

The new warehouse space is nearly four times the size of their current location.

Dynamic Discs plans to move to the new location this week.