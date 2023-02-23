TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Friday night basketball game against Emporia High School and Washburn Rural High School in Topeka has been canceled, according to reports.

The Emporia Gazette reports an email was sent out to families across the USD 253 district. The games for both boys and girls were canceled due to a student’s death.

27 News spoke with the Auburn-Washburn School District Director of Communications, Martin Weishaar, about the situation. He said Emporia made the decision to cancel the games and the district respects their wishes during this time. Families a part of the USD 437 district also received an email alerting them about the change to the games.

We will update this story as we learn more information.