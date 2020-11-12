Emporia Board of Education votes to return to remote learning

The Emporia Board of Education voted, during their Wednesday evening meeting 5-2 to return to remote learning beginning Nov. 23.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Board of Education voted to return to remote learning beginning Nov. 23.

The board met Wednesday night and voted 5-2 to make the move.

Learning for students grade three through 12 will be remote from Nov. 23 through Jan. 19, 2021. Pre-K through 2nd grade will continue to have in-person classes.

The Emporia school district has been using a hybrid model since the start of the school year.

Emporia School Board member Melissa Ogleby cited staff shortages as a tipping point in the decision to go remote. Staffing shortages due to quarantines have “put a real strain on the systems,” Ogleby told KSNT.

“Our staff is working very, very hard,” Ogleby said. “They are going above and beyond.”

Emporia City Commission extends city-wide mask order

Board President Mike Crouch wanted the district to make it to Thanksgiving break before remote learning took effect.

The board did vote to allow athletic activities to continue.

Lyon County Public Health coronavirus health statistics

However, sporting events will be subject to the guidelines from Lyon County Public Health which is limiting gatherings to 45 people.

It is possible, Ogleby said, that athletic events may be held without fans if coronavirus numbers continue to increase.

Ogleby was the only holdout on the school board to vote against continuing athletics in light of the school system switching to remote learning.

“I strongly disagree with the vote to continue athletics,” Ogleby told KSNT. “Our number one goal should be education.”

Both Washburn Football exhibition games canceled due to positive coronavirus tests

Superintendent Kevin Case had urged parents in an email to have a plan in place if the school district moved to remote learning.

Case pleaded with parents to wear a mask in public, social distancing, avoid large and small gatherings, wash your hands frequently, and stay home when you don’t feel well.

He acknowledged “COVID Fatigue” and the desire to “return back to normal,” but wrote that is not our current reality.

As of Nov. 9. 2020 Lyon County has had 1,570 coronavirus cases, 41 deaths and 273 active cases, 1,255 have recovered.