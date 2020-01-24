Emporia bookstore closing shop at the end of January

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)– It’s only been open for a few years, as an Emporia bookstore has managed to change some lives. Now it’s changing the owner’s life, as she prepares to close shop for good.

Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore has been in Emporia for only four years. It’s made a lasting impression on people who come in each day.

“It’s the community,” Marcia Lawrence said. “It’s the people in the community that make the bookstore a special place.”

Marcia Lawrence is the owner. The Kansas-native decided to share her love for books in the city of her alma mater, Emporia State University.

“I was at the point in my career where I could quit my job, sink all my savings into it, and open a book store for our town,” Marcia said. “So that’s what I did.”

The book store is named after a historic Emporia woman, Ellen Plumb, one of the first graduates of Kansas State Normal School, now called Emporia State.

On January 31, the store will open its doors for the last time. Taking away a small bookstore from the community, with a big impact on those living in Emporia. Especially the kids Marcia would see every day.

“It’s always hard to disappoint children,” Marcia said.

Marica’s business was doing well. However, with the sale of the building she’s renting, necessary renovations and the increase in online shopping, made this decision so hard but necessary.

“Every time we lose business in a community, that’s tax dollars going away,” Marcia said. “That’s a good or a service that’s no longer available in our town. And that’s something that takes away from our unique character in our town.”

Marcia said she won’t open another store, she’ll look for a new job instead. However, she looks forward to how people will remember Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore.

“I hope that I leave a legacy of community involvement and how important that is,” Marcia said.

Right now the store is having 50 percent off of everything. The furniture and shelves are also for sale.

Marcia said she will donate anything that is left over.

The store is located at 1122 Commercial Street, Emporia, KS.