Emporia boy on a mission to get Mahomes to local fundraiser for cystic fibrosis

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Everyone in Chiefs Kingdom is wishing for a Super Bowl win. But one Emporia boy has a special wish for the team, or at least for their star player.

Sunday’s win was a huge moment for all of Chiefs Kingdom. For Landon Dody it was also an unforgettable 13th birthday gift.

“Probably one of the best birthday presents I’ve ever gotten,” Landon said.

Landon can’t remember a time when he didn’t love the Chiefs. His favorite player is Patrick Mahomes.

“He motivates his team to be the best of themselves, and everybody else around him,” Landon said.

Landon is a football player himself, but playing football can be hard because he has cystic fibrosis, a disease that makes mucus build up in his lungs.

“I like to run fast and work hard so I get out of breath very easily. Sometimes I have to take breaks which is not my favorite,” Landon said.

For 13 years his family and community have organized Laps for Landon to fundraise for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and fight for a cure. Landon’s dad Aron said the fundraiser is all about raising awareness.

“I didn’t know about it until I had to learn about it, because my son had the disease. Raising awareness is so huge. Every dollar generated is one dollar that can go towards research and fund clinical trials and fund new medication and treatments for people,” Aron Dody said. “That’s the whole goal is increasing the quality of life for people living with cystic fibrosis.”

Now the Dody family wants Patrick Mahomes to help them raise awareness by coming to this year’s Laps for Landon event, which will be in April.

“I think Patrick Mahomes should come to Laps for Landon because not only would it raise awareness in Emporia, it would raise it around the world because he’s a very famous person,” Landon said.

They posted that wish on Facebook and it already has a thousand shares.

“One share could become a thousand shares could become a million shares just with the click of a button. So we thought why not give it a try,” Aron Dody said.

No matter what Landon will keep fighting, and keep cheering on his Chiefs.

“Even if he doesn’t come I’d be very thankful to know he’s a good part of our team and can bring us all the way,” Landon said.

Even if Mahomes can’t come, you can. Find out more about the event here.