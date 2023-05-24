TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Emporia worker is lucky to be alive after he was shocked by a power line.

Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said it happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Norfolk Iron and Metal. He said the bucket truck operator raised the bucket and accidentally touched the power line, giving him a strong electric shock. He was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

More than 1,500 Evergy customers in Neosho Rapids, Lebo, and Waverly, and 450 customers of 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative in Beto Junction lost power until around 12:30 p.m. Steinlage said it was necessary to cut the power so firefighters could safely remove the truck.