Emporia cancels Christmas parade

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 43rd Annual Christmas Parade.

In October the parade had been reconfigured to be a reverse parade, with residents driving by stationary floats, but with rising coronavirus numbers the chamber has decided to cancel the parade completely.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but with the number of positive COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, but we know it is the only logical choice to make,” President/CEO of the Chamber Jeanine McKenna said. “Many businesses and organizations are starting to work from home again and are asking their staff not to congregate.”

The chamber was concerned despite having a reverse parade people would still congregate and socialize.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 409 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas as of Wednesday.