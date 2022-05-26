EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia man was arrested after he was believed to be the driver in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday.

At 9:18 p.m. on May 23, the Lyon County Sherriff’s Office was dispatched for a report of a suspicious car parked in the road. When deputies attempted a traffic stop of the car on the 2000 block of Road C., the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began. The car then crashed at the 3300 block of Road D and the suspect fled the scene. During the manhunt that followed, the driver of the vehicle was not found.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, the Lyon County Sherriff’s Office was dispatched on reports of a suspicious person in the area of Road G and Road 310. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old, Michael Chase, of Emporia. Chase is believed to be the driver from the pursuit and is pending charges for felony flee and elude, leaving the scene of an accident and numerous traffic infractions.