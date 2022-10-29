Emporia’s Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A worldwide holiday is being celebrated locally.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in downtown Emporia for its fourth annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration.

“It makes this place feel like home,” Festival attendee Eduardo Argueta said. “It brings all the people together and we’re representing. We all look good, and nice and colorful.”

The event kicked off with a parade featuring dancers, costumes and some decorated cars. Many people say it has been a great way to celebrate Hispanic heritage in the community.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and this parade has been amazing,” Festival attendee, Gilberto Aguilera said. “I’ve never seen it so inclusive, I feel like every year it gets better and better. It’s really nice to see.”

Local businesses joined on the fun as many of them opened their doors for trick or treating kids throughout the day.