EMPORIA (KSNT) – A three-year-old girl is recovering in Emporia after suffering a dog bite that has left her face scarred.

Trinity Brown was playing on the couch in her home near the family dog on Sunday, June 12, when the incident happened. Her parents, Kain and Sierria, who had both left the room, came back to find that their only child had been injured after falling off the couch and on top of the dog who had bitten her. According to Kain, it was the result of the pair “bullying” each other off and on for a few months.

Trinity was rushed to Newman Regional Health where she received stitches and other medical aid. However, an infection settled in to the wound and the decision was made to take Trinity to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Kain and Sierria were told that Trinity’s infection had been present from the initial bite and was putting Trinity in a lot of pain. Her old stitches had to be removed and the wound left open to help drain the area of fluid.

As for the dog, Kain said that its currently in the pound for ten days to make sure it didn’t have rabies before it would be put down, a decision that he made voluntarily but not without difficulty.

“This is something you can’t train your dog to not do again,” Kain said. “It’s sad to say, but a dog can’t say when they’ve had enough and when they bite that’s all they know how to do.”

While Trinity was released from Children’s Mercy and is recovering with family at home, it is likely that she will need plastic surgery. According to Kain, they’ll be taking her back to the hospital for a checkup on Tuesday with a possibility that within six months a scar reconfiguration procedure will need to take place.

“I want to teach parents that no matter how much you teach kids to stay off the dog, that you still have to be vigilant,” Kain said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help out with some of the medical expenses and travel costs. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.