Emporia city commission approves mask mandate

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia city commission voted Wednesday to approve a mask mandate in the city, effective until Sept. 16.

Under the proposed ordinance, most people in Emporia will be required to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

Exceptions would include:

Kids 5 and under

People with medical conditions preventing wearing a face covering

People who are hearing impaired

People who are getting a service involving the nose or face

People who are seated at a restaurant or other business that offers food or beverage service

Athletes who are engaged in an organized sports activity allowing them to keep a 6-foot distance from others

People engaged in a court-related proceeding

People could be hit with a $25 fine for the first violation, $50 for the second and $100 for the third and subsequent violation. That includes court costs.

