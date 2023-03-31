EMPORIA (KSNT) – A local clinic is teaching kids about healthcare and the importance of it as they grow up.

Newman Regional Health in Emporia is preparing to host its annual Teddy Bear Clinic. On Saturday at the Flint Hills Mall, vendors will be lined up to teach kids about X-rays, first aid and the importance of regular check-ups.

Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal. The clinic is intended to teach kids about healthcare in an exciting way.

“I think it’s very important to teach them when they’re very young and to create those habits when they are young,” event coordinator Michelle Margeson said. “Those habits that are created when they’re young will follow them through the rest of their life.”

The Teddy Bear Clinic starts tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.