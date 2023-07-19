EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia City Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss a new resolution to help the city confront homelessness.

All five members of the Emporia City Commission voted in approval of Resolution No. 3700 during a meeting on Wednesday, July 19. This creates the Homelessness Advisory Board.

A statement on the city’s social media said the commission created the Emporia Task Force on Homelessness in response to the rising number of unhoused people in the city and the lack of adequate community resources that fit their needs.

This Task Force was entrusted with the responsibility of identifying the requirements of unhoused and at-risk individuals, suggesting solutions to bridge service gaps, and devising strategies to provide both temporary and permanent housing options for those without homes. City of Emporia, social media statement excerpt

The City of Emporia said the Homelessness Advisory Board will meet monthly to provide updates and recommendations to the city’s commissioners on the issues facing the unhoused population in Emporia.