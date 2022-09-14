EMPORIA (KSNT) – Parents are demanding answers weeks after an incident at a Kansas high school involving student athletes.

Allegations of misconduct emerged last month involving members of the Emporia High School football team. One parent at this evening’s Emporia School District Board of Education voiced her concerns over the lack of information released to the public. Tonight, she asked for those involved to be held accountable.

“As a parent, I would like to know that something has been done about this,” USD 253 parent Ryann Brooks said. “If even half of the rumors that we’ve heard are true, it’s a big deal.”

The EHS Principal reported the incident to the police. Police turned their findings over to the Lyon County Attorney, but he then sent the case back, requesting further information from the police. The incident remains under investigation.