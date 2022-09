EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m.

According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store.

Police said the men were last seen leaving on foot going west.

Both men were wearing sweatshirts and gloves, according to police.