Emporia couple’s newborn twins among 12 sets born at Kansas City hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — Carter and Mason Persell were born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City at the end of November, nearly two months before their actual due date.

But, they weren’t the only ones. They were actually among 12 sets of twins born at St. Luke’s recently and made national headlines.

When parents Cierra Smith and Shawn Parsell had arrived at St. Luke’s to deliver the twins, they were scared.

They were first time parents with twins about to be born nine weeks premature and would spend an extensive amount of time in the neonatal intensive care until.

For Smith and Persell, the road to parenthood hasn’t been easy.



“I know for the whole time, even us just coming for appointments, I was nervous every time that they were going to find something wrong,” said Persell.

During what seemed like a normal check up, doctors did find something wrong and their worst fears came true.

Smith was sent to be evaluated at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

Doctors discovered that Carter’s blood flow was getting cut off, putting him and his brother in jeopardy.



“He wasn’t getting enough blood flow and wasn’t getting enough nutrition and Mason was stealing some of it,” said Smith.

A couple of weeks later, Mason and Carter were born via C-section and were transferred to the NICU. That’s when a nurse told Smith and Persell that they were among nine parents that had newborn twins recovering there as well.



But, it was more than just an odd coincidence. It was also a source of comfort.



“We talked to quite a few,” said Persell. “Some of them have had kids before and have already gone through that process. So, hearing their stories made it easier for us to kind of know what to expect and kind of put our mind at ease.”



After Mason and Carter, three more sets of twins were born at St. Luke’s, bringing the total to 12. But, the coincidences didn’t stop there.



“They were born on national preemie day,” said Smith.

“It was kind of cool to see that they were born and part of this crazy twin story and then they were also born on national preemie day,” said Persell. “So, I guess we can have a cool story when they’re older.

Smith and Persell said the twins still have a long road ahead in their recovery, but they are both making great progress every day.

They’re currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City near St. Lukes. If all goes well, they’ll be able to bring the twins home in January.