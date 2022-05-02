TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seatbelts save lives. That’s the message the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office wants to get out after an early morning crash Monday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Emporia Police Department Monday morning following a crash on I-35 near the Emporia Merchant Street exit.

A car crashed Monday morning, May 2, at the Merchant Street exit in Emporia. (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is a true testament that Seatbelts do save saves! Buckle Up!” Lyon County Sheriff’s Department

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver only sustained minor injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available about the crash. 27 News will update this story as more information becomes available.