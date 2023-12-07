EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia discussed amending the city’s vacant property ordinance to criminalize abandonment of properties at the regular Emporia City Commission meeting Dec. 6.

A recent survey found there are 500 vacant buildings and at least 100 single-family homes are vacant in the city, according to the Emporia Community Housing Board.

A study session report from Director of Building & Neighborhood Development and Community Kory Krause and Development Coordinator Jeff Lynch highlighted the fact that 51% of housing units in Emporia are rental properties.

The current vacant property ordinance in Emporia has been in effect since 2014 with a revision made in 2015. A study session report said the current ordinance hasn’t been an effective tool in solving the many issues of vacant properties in Emporia.

The study report highlights several impacts the vacant properties have in the city. The effects listed were: decreased property values, loss of property tax revenue, higher crime rate and higher costs of municipal services.

The Building and Neighborhood Development boards recommended moving forward with a more detailed ordinance of rental registration and a revision of the vacant property ordinance.

“The Commission recognizes in the best interest of the public health, safety, and welfare a more

regulated method is needed to discourage Registrable Property Owners and Mortgagees from allowing their properties to be abandoned, neglected or left unsupervised,” the ordinance draft amending Chapter 8, Article III, “Abandoned and Vacant Buildings” said.

An amended ordinance draft presented to the commission would discourage property owners and mortgagees from allowing properties to be abandoned, neglected or unsupervised. Individuals who violate the ordinance may face penalties of up to $500 and could be issued a Class C misdemeanor.

Under the proposed ordinance, individuals who own property in the city would have 180 days to register the property as vacant with the City Registry. A non-refundable semi-annual registration fee of $150 for each residential property and $200 for each commercial property would be required, according to the ordinance draft.

“The need to keep neighborhoods free from blight, crime, overall dilapidation of structures and stop the negative perception of deteriorating residential and commercial areas in the city, the Building Trades Board does support looking into a new revision of the vacant property ordinance, to help keep the city more appealing.” A letter from the Building Trades Board said.

The next City Commissioners meeting will be held on Dec. 20 at the City Courtroom at 518 Mechanic St. The subject of property abandonment is not listed as an agenda item. Another meeting will be held Jan. 3. No items have been listed in the January agenda as of yet.

