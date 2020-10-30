Emporia doctor performs Kansas’ first implant of Bluetooth-connected heart device

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A doctor at Newman Regional Health in Emporia performed Kansas’ first implant of a Bluetooth-connected heart device.

The device communicates wirelessly to the patient’s physician and allows patients to access information about the device using an app on a smartphone.

Data is delivered 20 times faster increasing remote monitoring capabilities potentially saving lives.

“It’s exciting and rewarding to be able to offer our community state-of-the-art technology like this,” said Dr. Michael Lloyd, an interventional cardiologist. “Not only does something like this empower us as a healthcare team, but it provides an entirely new level of patient engagement with more flexibility and better outcomes.”

Dr. Michael Lloyd, an interventional cardiologist for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners, implanted a cardiac defibrillator on Wednesday that had only received FDA approval in July.

The new device, called the Abbott GallantTM, has only been made available at a few healthcare centers in the United States.

This procedure makes history as the first Bluetooth-connected heart device implanted in Kansas.

The implantable devices are for patients who are at risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problems.