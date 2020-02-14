Emporia dog starring with Harrison Ford in ‘Call of the Wild’ movie

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas dog has gone from pauper to actor, and will star in a film adaptation of a classic novel alongside a Hollywood pro.

Film director Chris Sanders and his wife Jessica Steele-Sanders were looking for a dog to star alongside Harrison Ford in “The Call of the Wild,” a 2020 adaptation of the highly popular 1903 book by Jack London. Buck, the dog in the book, is a rare mix of farm collie and Saint Bernard breeds. The couple told The Pet Collective they found an exact match in Buckley, an emaciated stray at the Emporia Animal Shelter.

Steele-Sanders said the shelter’s caretakers didn’t know about “The Call of the Wild,” and named Buckley similarly to the book’s dog out of pure coincidence.

“This is a combination you just can’t find anywhere,” Sanders said. “Completely random. That was the weird thing about it. The serendipitous of it was just too much.”

Steele-Sanders drove from Hollywood to Kansas to adopt Buckley, and begin his career in acting alongside his new family. She said one of the first scenes they had the dog try from the book was eating a stack of pancakes.

“So he goes from being on the streets, hungry and sad and cold, and now he’s on the set of a major motion picture being asked to eat pancakes, please,” Steele-Sanders said.

Buckley will star along Harrison Ford – of such titles including the “Star Wars” series – when “The Call of the Wild” releases in theaters Feb. 21.

Regal Cinemas in Topeka and at the Southpark Mall in Emporia will both have multiple showings of the film.