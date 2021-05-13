Emporia driver injured after losing control of vehicle, running into tree

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia driver is recovering in an area hospital after her car ran off the road and into a tree late Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Officers found 27-year-old Courtney Ruhl in a ditch near Road R1 and Road 170 around 11:37 p.m. Wednesday. For an unknown reason, her car left the roadway and ran into a tree, according to a news release.

Medical services transported Ruhl to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.