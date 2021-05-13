Emporia driver injured after losing control of vehicle, running into tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HIGHWAY CRASH (GENERIC)_1547911630253.png.jpg

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia driver is recovering in an area hospital after her car ran off the road and into a tree late Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Officers found 27-year-old Courtney Ruhl in a ditch near Road R1 and Road 170 around 11:37 p.m. Wednesday. For an unknown reason, her car left the roadway and ran into a tree, according to a news release.

Medical services transported Ruhl to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories