Emporia dwelling a total loss after overnight fire

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An overnight fire on Labor Day in Emporia destroyed a multi-residential home.

The home, at 718 Market, had five units. Emporia Fire Capt. Tony Fuller told KSNT the home was a “total loss.”

All occupants of the home safely evacuated the building before the Emporia Fire Department arrived on scene. An Emporia firefighter was injured but, did not require hospitalization and was treated at the scene.

Property damage is estimated to be around $140,000.

Emporia firefighters were still on scene Tuesday morning putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.