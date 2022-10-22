EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday.

Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The eight people were taken to the hospital with varying injuries. Those injuries ranged from minor to moderate, with some broken bones, Schmidt said.

The elevator was about 10 feet in the air when the cable snapped, falling to the ground floor of the building.