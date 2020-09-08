Emporia family returns to find total loss of belongings after fire

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – About a dozen people are without their homes after a fire in Emporia.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 718 Market St. The cause was determined to be a meat smoker.

The flames took over seven hours to put out.

John Buczinski lived in the front of the house with his wife and two kids. The back of the house had four apartment style homes where other tenants lived. In total, five homes were displaced.

Buczinski’s family lost all of their belongings, including their pets: three cats and a lizard.

His family came back to see the extent of the damage Tuesday afternoon. The only thing that remained is a sign that reads “Bless This Home.”

“You think about where everything used to be and now you have things from upstairs downstairs. There’s things that are downstairs that are now in the basement,” Buczinski said. “Everything you used to have is just gone.”

The Buczinski family is staying at a hotel for the time being.

You can click here to donate to Sasha Conrade, an Emporia State University graduate who just began teaching at Emporia Middle School. Conrade lost her two cats and pet snake in the fire, along with most of her belongings. Her dog wasn’t hurt.