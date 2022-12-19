EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has released new information related to a recent fatal hit-and-run including the identity of the victim.

The EPD reports that the victim has been identified as Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, 50, of Emporia. Angel Manuel Alvarado, a suspect in the case, has also been located by the EPD after he came forward. He is currently cooperating with the EPD during the investigation.

At 7:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 the EPD reported that they received a call for a car striking a pedestrian at 6th Ave. and Constitution St. The driver put the pedestrian into the car and then drove to 4th Ave. and Congress St. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled the area, leaving the pedestrian in the car.

The Emporia Police and Fire Departments responded to the call and found the male victim, according to EPD. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.