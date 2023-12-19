EMPORIA (KSNT) – A local fire station is using a unique tool to educate the public on fire safety.

The Emporia Fire Department has a new inflatable safety house.

The department was awarded a grant from Clint Boyer’s 79 Fund in the summer, and now is ready to show this fire safety house to the public. Boyer’s 79 Fund is a grant supporting education, health and safety.

“We were looking at ways we can improve our public education and came across it,” Emporia Fire Department Training Officer Matt Luder said. “It’s lot more engaging and captures people’s attention a lot more than just simple question and answer sessions.”

It comes with a lot of things like any standard house would, but with some educational aspects.

“So it’s laid out kind of like a house; there’s a kitchen area, living room, bedroom areas and on the walls there’s pictures of different things,” Luder said. “Like there’s information for smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, how to plan exit drills.”

The house will be set up at local community events and used in schools to teach fire safety.

